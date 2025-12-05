Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) vs. Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Financial Comparison

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Global Net Lease pays out -53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Welltower pays out 204.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Welltower has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Global Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Net Lease and Welltower”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $805.01 million 2.22 -$131.57 million ($1.43) -5.69 Welltower $7.99 billion 17.49 $951.68 million $1.45 140.45

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease -48.52% -10.27% -3.49% Welltower 9.69% 2.71% 1.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Net Lease and Welltower, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 1 3 1 3.00 Welltower 1 1 11 1 2.86

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.78%. Welltower has a consensus price target of $195.87, indicating a potential downside of 3.82%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Welltower.

Summary

Welltower beats Global Net Lease on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About Welltower

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

