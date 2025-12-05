Head to Head Comparison: Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) vs. Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) and Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kenvue and Nestle”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kenvue $15.46 billion 2.10 $1.03 billion $0.75 22.63 Nestle $103.78 billion 2.45 $12.36 billion N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Nestle has higher revenue and earnings than Kenvue.

Kenvue has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nestle has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kenvue and Nestle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kenvue 0 13 5 1 2.37 Nestle 1 3 1 1 2.33

Kenvue currently has a consensus target price of $20.23, suggesting a potential upside of 19.23%. Nestle has a consensus target price of $91.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.75%. Given Kenvue’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kenvue is more favorable than Nestle.

Profitability

This table compares Kenvue and Nestle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kenvue 9.55% 20.02% 7.74% Nestle N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Kenvue shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nestle shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kenvue shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kenvue pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Nestle pays an annual dividend of $2.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Kenvue pays out 110.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kenvue has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Kenvue is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Kenvue beats Nestle on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands. The Skin Health and Beauty segment provides face and body care, hair, sun, and other care products under the Neutrogena, Aveeno, Dr.Ci:Labo, Le Petit Marseillais, Lubriderm, Rogaine, and OGX brand names. The Essential Health segment offers oral and baby, women's health, wound, and other care products under the Listerine, Johnson's, Band-Aid, and Stayfree, o.b., tampons, Carefree, and Desitin Diaper Rash brands. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Skillman, New Jersey.

About Nestle

Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands. The company provides coffee products under the Nescafé, Nespresso, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Starbucks Coffee At Home, and Blue Bottle Coffee brands; culinary, chilled, and frozen foods under the Maggi, DiGiorno, Thomy, Garden Gourmet, Sweet Earth, Hot Pockets, Stouffer's, Buitoni, Lean, and Life Cuisine brands; dairy products under the Carnation, Nido, Bear, Coffee-Mate, and La Laitière brands; and drinks under the Nesquik, Nestea, Nescafé, and Milo brands. In addition, it offers food service products under the Milo, Nescafé, Maggi, Chef, Nestea, Stouffer's, Chef-Mate, Minor's, and Lean Cuisine brand names; healthcare nutrition products under the Boost, Garden of Life, Nature's Bounty, Persona, Vital Proteins, Solgar, Peptamen, Resource, Vitaflo, Impact, and Compleat brands; ice cream products under the Movenpick, Häagen-Dazs, Nestlé Ice Cream, and Extrême brands; and pet care products under the Purina, ONE, Alpo, Felix, Pro Plan, Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Bakers, Friskies, Dog Chow, Beneful, and Gourmet brands. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

