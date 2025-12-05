Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.8% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,949,931 shares of company stock valued at $531,605,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $183.38 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.05 and a 200 day moving average of $171.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. HSBC set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.