Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.60 Billion Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,115,451 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944,036 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of NVIDIA worth $7,601,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. grew its position in NVIDIA by 164.3% during the second quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 395,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,469,000 after buying an additional 245,800 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,911,917 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,145,884,000 after acquiring an additional 917,918 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,192,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,084,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. S&P Equity Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. President Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.65.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $112,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,240.64. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,949,931 shares of company stock worth $531,605,955. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $183.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.50. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

