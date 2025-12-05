Geode Capital Management LLC Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. $COFS

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Free Report) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,999 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.16% of ChoiceOne Financial Services worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $5,973,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 156,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 93,659 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 33,140 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of COFS stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.61. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Increases Dividend

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COFS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ChoiceOne Financial Services

Insider Activity at ChoiceOne Financial Services

In other news, Director Eric E. Burrough acquired 5,000 shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 174,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,740.50. The trade was a 2.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.