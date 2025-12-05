Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 25,828 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Colliers International Group worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Colliers International Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Price Performance

CIGI stock opened at $144.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.86 and a 12-month high of $171.51.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 21.0%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.10%.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIGI

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.