Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.3% of Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.9% during the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 125,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 238,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,063,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $800,031,000 after acquiring an additional 153,726 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 39.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,555,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $561,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,632 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $183.38 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Arete upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.65.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $112,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,240.64. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,949,931 shares of company stock worth $531,605,955. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

