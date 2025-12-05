Martin Investment Management LLC Buys 9,371 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $112,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,192,240.64. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,949,931 shares of company stock worth $531,605,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $183.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.29. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.65.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

