NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s 9th Largest Position

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $183.38 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.05 and a 200 day moving average of $171.50.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,949,931 shares of company stock valued at $531,605,955. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.65.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

