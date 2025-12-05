Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $25.4250, with a volume of 2582486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 68.17% and a negative net margin of 136.40%.The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcus Biosciences news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 92,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,760. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alexander Azoy sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,438. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,905. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,120,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 314,757 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $3,400,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.9% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 652,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 53,070 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 242.3% in the third quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 547,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 387,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

