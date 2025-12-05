Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,922,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895,287 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 4.0% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 10.23% of Johnson Controls International worth $7,068,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,496. This represents a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.0%

JCI opened at $114.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.95. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $123.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.32.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

