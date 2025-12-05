Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Stock Position Cut by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,535 shares during the period. Booking makes up 2.4% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dodge & Cox owned approximately 2.25% of Booking worth $4,228,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,027.20 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,096.23 and a 12-month high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $162.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5,084.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,383.29.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $83.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas set a $6,100.00 target price on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6,141.52.

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,000. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,000. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

