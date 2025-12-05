Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Shares Up 15% – Still a Buy?

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) shares were up 15% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.04 and last traded at GBX 2.04. Approximately 3,566,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,967,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.95.

Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (0.13) EPS for the quarter. Europa Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 190.16% and a negative return on equity of 102.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Europa Oil & Gas will post 40.5714332 earnings per share for the current year.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

