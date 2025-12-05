Brokerages Set Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Target Price at $68.32

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.3158.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,239,834,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $866,843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,561,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,868 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.39. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

