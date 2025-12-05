ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price objective on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ATI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $100.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.98. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. ATI has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $103.64.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.71%.ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 10,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $1,029,945.67. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,663,599.86. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total value of $5,900,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 246,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,244,546.92. This trade represents a 19.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 183,328 shares of company stock worth $16,667,123 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ATI by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,147,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,394,349,000 after acquiring an additional 436,131 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ATI by 15.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,900,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,042,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,476,000 after purchasing an additional 415,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,850,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,368,000 after purchasing an additional 153,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ATI by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59,811 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

