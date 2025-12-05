NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.2414.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. TD Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday.

In related news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $5,577,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 647,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,965,452. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 99,638 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 28.3% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 221,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after buying an additional 48,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,823,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,086,042,000 after buying an additional 672,705 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,963,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in NIKE by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 658,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $41,808,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $65.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.10%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

