Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Trading Up 9.7% – What’s Next?

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 213.90 and last traded at GBX 202.20. 62,698,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 716% from the average session volume of 7,686,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.25.

Ocado Group Stock Up 5.7%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 215.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.85.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group is a UK based technology company that provides end-to-end online grocery fulfilment solutions, known as the Ocado Smart Platform, to some of the world’s largest grocery retailers and holds a 50% share of Ocado Retail Ltd in the UK in a Joint Venture with Marks & Spencer. OSP comprises access to Ocado’s physical infrastructure solutions, running highly efficient warehouse operations for the single pick of products, together with the entire end-to-end proprietary software applications required to operate a world class online grocery business.

