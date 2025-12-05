ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 146.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,315,757 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376,509 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $207,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 249.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 418.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 363 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Mcraven bought 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,970.24. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.