Frederick Lowery Sells 6,913 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) EVP Frederick Lowery sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.68, for a total value of $4,131,761.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,586,868.56. This represents a 32.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $574.76 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $610.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $557.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.90. The stock has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 45,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 245,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,838,000 after buying an additional 90,854 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

