EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1,253.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $541,462,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $225,204,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 33.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,610,000 after acquiring an additional 786,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,203,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,819 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total value of $8,069,149.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 137,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,697,031.48. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 134 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.65, for a total value of $26,485.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,688.40. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 638,528 shares of company stock worth $133,985,858. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities set a $270.00 price target on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $204.14 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.42 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.47 and a beta of 1.94.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The firm had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

