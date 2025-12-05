Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE: BFAM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/1/2025 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/30/2025 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/24/2025 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/22/2025 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2025 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions was given a new $136.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

10/31/2025 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $146.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $96.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $138.00 to $112.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Bright Horizons Family Solutions had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $108,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,245.48. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

