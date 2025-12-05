Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,701,146 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,968 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 6.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,840,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Real Talk Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 922,524 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $457,119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,382 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 39.3% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,852 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,376,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.9% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CEO Judson Althoff sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.52, for a total transaction of $6,266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,620.48. This trade represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Microsoft from $630.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $639.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Arete Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.33.

Get Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $480.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $507.85 and a 200-day moving average of $500.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.