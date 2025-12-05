Diametric Capital LP Buys 62,698 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AMRX

Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,698 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after buying an additional 880,471 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 60.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 596,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 224,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $437,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.30 and a beta of 1.36. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

Insider Transactions at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $784.51 million during the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 185.60% and a net margin of 0.20%.Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nikita Shah sold 131,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $1,571,723.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,123.76. This represents a 47.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted C. Nark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $586,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 291,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,859.88. This represents a 14.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,743,724. Insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.