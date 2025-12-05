Diametric Capital LP Buys Shares of 34,497 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 909,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 74,116 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 899,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 88,248 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $722,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 15.2%

Bloom Energy stock opened at $118.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 3.00. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $147.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $519.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Wedbush set a $39.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Bloom Energy to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

Insider Activity

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 13,105 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.09, for a total transaction of $1,888,299.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 93,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,439,130.21. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total value of $5,141,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 133,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,069,897.68. This trade represents a 21.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 119,589 shares of company stock valued at $16,439,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile



Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.



