Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Expedia Group by 114.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,108.96. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,328. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,849 shares of company stock worth $1,283,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $258.38 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $279.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.44.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 64.15% and a net margin of 9.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $212.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and twenty-five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.31.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

