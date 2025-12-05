Diametric Capital LP Invests $2 Million in Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 101,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. Mattel comprises about 1.1% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 189.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mattel by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

