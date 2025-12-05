522,784 Shares in Bit Digital, Inc. $BTBT Purchased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 522,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.16% of Bit Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $7,512,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,983,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bit Digital by 62.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,337,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 899,967 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 203.8% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,089,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 730,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bit Digital by 24.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,585,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 699,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bit Digital

In other news, CFO Erke Huang sold 410,636 shares of Bit Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $825,378.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,750. This trade represents a 25.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTBT opened at $2.38 on Friday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $770.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 4.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.54 million. Bit Digital had a net margin of 127.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. Equities analysts expect that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTBT. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Bit Digital Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

