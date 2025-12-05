Diametric Capital LP Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. FTAI Aviation accounts for approximately 0.9% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 15.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.3% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 78.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jones Trading started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO David Moreno bought 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.89 per share, for a total transaction of $670,037.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 4,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,037.06. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ FTAI opened at $175.84 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $194.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.56.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $667.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.51 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 370.51% and a net margin of 20.82%.FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

