Diametric Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 221,629 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000. Pitney Bowes accounts for about 1.3% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.13% of Pitney Bowes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 41.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 1.0%

PBI stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 4.14%.The company had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PBI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

