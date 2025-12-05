Diametric Capital LP Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. $FLGT

Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 168,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,000. Fulgent Genetics accounts for approximately 1.8% of Diametric Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.55% of Fulgent Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLGT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 60.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.75 million, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.21. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $31.04.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.43 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. Fulgent Genetics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $30,454.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 952,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,995,373.70. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,140 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $32,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 336,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,540,099.17. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 15,572 shares of company stock valued at $454,112 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

