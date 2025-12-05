155,465 Shares in Harrow, Inc. $HROW Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,000. Harrow comprises 2.5% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.42% of Harrow as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow during the first quarter valued at $149,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harrow by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harrow in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Stock Up 5.1%

HROW opened at $46.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -467.65 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Harrow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harrow ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million. Harrow had a positive return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HROW. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Harrow in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Harrow from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Harrow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Harrow from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Harrow from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

