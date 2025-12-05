Diametric Capital LP Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Chime Financial, Inc. $CHYM

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHYM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,087,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $2,388,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,153,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $3,451,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHYM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chime Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Williams Trading set a $17.00 price objective on Chime Financial in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chime Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Chime Financial Price Performance

Shares of CHYM stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.58. Chime Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $543.52 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Chime Financial Profile

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

