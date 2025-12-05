Deere & Company $DE Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $27,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 406.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $609.00 to $612.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.95.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total transaction of $5,553,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,496.24. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2%

DE stock opened at $482.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $467.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $403.01 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 35.01%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

