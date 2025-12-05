Diametric Capital LP Invests $1.79 Million in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,987 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. Western Digital accounts for approximately 1.0% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 102.5% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 47.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Western Digital to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.21.

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $161.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.78 and its 200-day moving average is $95.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.82. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $178.45.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This is a boost from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Digital news, Director Roxanne Oulman sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $277,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $596,524.46. This trade represents a 31.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $3,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 645,467 shares in the company, valued at $97,265,422.23. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,785. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.