Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Stock Holdings Increased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $41,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 389,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 49,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Melius Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $120.81. The company has a market capitalization of $493.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.