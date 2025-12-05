Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,611 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $74,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,225,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201,786 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,497,000 after buying an additional 3,701,133 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,010,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,343,000 after buying an additional 2,973,990 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,566,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,662,000 after buying an additional 2,942,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,635,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after buying an additional 1,512,278 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $27.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

