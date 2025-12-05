iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $63,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 96,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 153.1% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $312,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $95.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.54. The stock has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

