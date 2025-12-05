Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 711,672 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,536,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711,672 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Blue Owl Capital worth $110,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 77,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Blue Owl Capital news, CEO Craig Packer bought 83,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $977,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 41,600 shares in the company, valued at $488,800. This trade represents a -200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neena Reddy purchased 7,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $103,043.40. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,043.40. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE OBDC opened at $13.46 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $453.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.81 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 36.89%. Research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 104.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

