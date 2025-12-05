Finer Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 22,872 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF makes up 1.3% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $52.51 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

