First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY Shares Purchased by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 1.2% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,002,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,088,000 after purchasing an additional 971,388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,328,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,583,000 after purchasing an additional 907,673 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,403,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,082,000 after buying an additional 430,935 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,349,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,534,000 after buying an additional 263,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 688,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,929,000 after buying an additional 261,781 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $69.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.78. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1487 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

