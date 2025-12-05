Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $337.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.07. The stock has a market cap of $562.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $339.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

