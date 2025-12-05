Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF $EQL

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 160.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,698 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Get ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF alerts:

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of EQL stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $530.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.91. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85.

About ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.