Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $212.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $212.76. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.25 and a 200 day moving average of $201.13.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

