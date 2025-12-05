Veralto Corporation $VLTO Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,162,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,053 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 2.48% of Veralto worth $622,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,737,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,916,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $101,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,373.90. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Veralto from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Veralto

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $102.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.92.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 16.75%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.05%.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.