Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 31,805 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,805 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Hilton Worldwide worth $296,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,311,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,388,000 after purchasing an additional 196,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,281,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,246,000 after buying an additional 172,121 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,442,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,599,000 after buying an additional 208,708 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,612,000 after buying an additional 847,353 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,545,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,859,000 after acquiring an additional 49,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $273.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.44. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.04 and a 1-year high of $287.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $311.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.31.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

