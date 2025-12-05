Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF is Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,283 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF worth $37,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.54.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

