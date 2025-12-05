Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,335 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.90% of Valmont Industries worth $122,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 87.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 93.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.33.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $413.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $403.40 and a 200-day moving average of $367.87. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $427.81.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.34. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.33%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total transaction of $154,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,214.48. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

