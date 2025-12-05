Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,090 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Generac worth $129,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Generac by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Generac by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,338,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 70.8% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 75,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 31,357 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Generac from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.06.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 542,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,365,831.38. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $163.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $203.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.74 and a 200 day moving average of $161.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). Generac had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

