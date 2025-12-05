Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $21.30 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,195 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $21,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

