iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,810 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SGOV opened at $100.43 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.55.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

